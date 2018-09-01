Premier League stats: Glenn Murray, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Christian Benteke and more

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored the goals as Liverpool won again

Liverpool and Chelsea continue to set the pace in the Premier League, with victories over Leicester and Bournemouth respectively ensuring their 100% records remain intact.

Elsewhere, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Glenn Murray were among the goals at the Amex Stadium as Fulham and Brighton played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

But it was a different story for Christian Benteke, whose Crystal Palace side were beaten by Southampton at Selhurst Park. Benteke is yet to score this season.

BBC Sport looks at the best stats from Saturday's Premier League action.