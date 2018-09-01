BBC Sport - West Ham 0-1 Wolves: Hammers have made very bad start - Pellegrini
- From the section West Ham
After losing 1-0 at home to Wolves, their fourth straight defeat of the Premier League season, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini acknowledges his side have made a "very bad start".
