Raith Rovers win to join Arbroath at Scottish League One summit

Kevin Nisbet, far right, scored thefirst of four Raith Rovers goals against Forfar Athletic

Raith Rovers joined Arbroath on 11 points at the Scottish League One summit by thumping Forfar Athletic 4-0.

Arbroath remain top on goal difference after a 2-2 home draw with Brechin City.

Airdrieonians climbed to third with a 2-0 win over Stranraer.

Bottom side East Fife got their first victory of the season, beating Montrose 2-0 away from home, and drawing level on points with second-bottom Dumbarton, who lost 2-1 at Stenhousemuir.

At Stark's Park, substitute Ryan Vaughan bagged a second-half double as Rovers eased to victory.

Kevin Nisbet scored the opener and Australian Chris Duggan completed the scoring. The Fife side's goal difference is two poorer than that of Arbroath.

The Red Lichties surrendered a two-goal lead after Jason Thomson and Bobby Linn had them in a strong position on 19 minutes.

But two goals in five second-half minutes from Irish striker Andy Jackson earned Brechin a share of the spoils.

Sean McIntosh gave Airdrieonians the lead against Stranraer, and Joao Vittoria sealed the win two minutes from time after Andrew McDonald's red card.

First-half goals from Ross Davidson and Jonny Court ensured East Fife secured their first win of the campaign at Montrose.

That was bad news for Dumbarton, who also have four points, and were consigned to defeat at Stenny by Sebastian Ross and Conner Duthie after Darren Barr's opener.