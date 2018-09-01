Stephen Dobbie: Prolific striker would only leave Queen of the South for Rangers

Stephen Dobbie has already scored 18 goals in all competitions this season

Stephen Dobbie says boyhood club Rangers are the "one team" who could tempt him to leave Queen of the South.

He netted four in Queens' 5-0 thumping of Scottish Championship rivals Ayr United on the back of a hat-trick last week against Falkirk.

The striker, 35, has produced a scintillating start to the season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

"I always dreamed of playing for Rangers but I think that time has passed," Dobbie told BBC Scotland.

Eight of Dobbie's goals this term have come in the league, meaning he is by far the Championship's top scorer after four games - Ayr's Lawrence Shankland is the next-best marksman on three.

The former Hibernian, Swansea City and Brighton striker joined the Dumfries club for a second spell two years ago.

He scored 26 goals that season, bettering that tally by one the following campaign, and has no desire to move on.

"I've had people interested in signing me but the point at this time in my career is just to play football and enjoy myself, not maybe going to a higher team and playing one week, and if it doesn't go right, you're out the next week," Dobbie added.

"It's more important to play and enjoy the last couple of years of my career. I didn't hear of any bids coming in this summer but I've made it clear to the management and board that if they come in, I certainly don't want to go."