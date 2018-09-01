BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton: Saints were excellent - Mark Hughes
Southampton were excellent - Hughes
Mark Hughes praises Southampton's "excellent" performance at Crystal Palace after goals form Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earned the Saints their first win of the Premier League season.
