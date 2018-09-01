BBC Sport - Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Fulham: Slavisa Jokanovic blames 'sloppy mistakes'
Fulham guilty of 'sloppy mistakes' - Jokanovic
- From the section Fulham
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has mixed feelings after his side dominated for an hour before Brighton were allowed to fight back from a two-goal deficit to clinch a draw at the Falmer Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 2-2 Fulham
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 1 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.