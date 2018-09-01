Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is "satisfied" with his side's start to the season, and says conceding in this period is "normal" after the Blues secure a battling 2-1 victory over Newcastle.

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 1 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.