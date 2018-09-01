BBC Sport - Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle: Pep Guardiola 'satisfied' with start to season
Normal to concede at start of season - Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is "satisfied" with his side's start to the season, and says conceding in this period is "normal" after the Blues secure a battling 2-1 victory over Newcastle.
