Familiar foes match up in Scottish Cup first round

Boxer Charlie Flynn and former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson conducted the first-round draw

There are three all-Highland League ties in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Brora Rangers host Turriff United, Fraserburgh visit Inverurie Loco Works and Rothes welcome Clachnacuddin.

Dalbeattie Star and Kelty Hearts meet as do fellow Lowland League rivals Gretna 2008 and Vale of Leithen.

Auchinleck Talbot face a 300-mile trip to play Wick Academy, while BSC Glasgow received a bye into the second round after Selkirk withdrew.

Junior sides Talbot and Beith as well as Bonnyrigg, Burntisland Shipyard, Coldstream and Linlithgow Rose progressed from Saturday's preliminary round two ties.

The first round proper of the tournament will be played on 22 September.

BSC Glasgow and the 17 first-round winners will be joined in the second round by Highland League Cove Rangers and Formartine United, Lowland League East Kilbride and Spartans and the 10 teams from Scottish League Two.

League One sides enter in the third round along with six from the Championship with the four remaining second-tier sides and all the Premiership teams starting their tournament in round four.

Celtic retained the trophy last season, defeating Motherwell 2-0 in the final.

Draw

Brora Rangers v Turriff United

Burntisland Shipyard v Cumbernauld Colts

Dalbeattie Star v Kelty Hearts

Deveronvale v Bonnyrigg Rose

Edusport Academy v Buckie Thistle

Forres Mechanics v Civil Service Strollers

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Lossiemouth

Gretna 2008 v Vale of Leithen

Huntly v East Stirlingshire

Inverurie Loco Works v Fraserburgh

Linlithgow Rose v Fort William

Nairn County v Beith

Rothes v Clachnacuddin

Strathspey Thistle v Coldstream

University of Stirling v Keith

Whitehill Welfare v Edinburgh University

Wick Academy v Auchinleck Talbot

BSC Glasgow receive bye to second round after Selkirk withdrew

Ties to be played Saturday, 22 September