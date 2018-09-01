Cardiff City v Arsenal: Neil Warnock wants to 'rough up' Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey was recalled to the starting line-up for Arsenal's victory over West Ham last weekend

Neil Warnock wants his Cardiff City side to "rough up" Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on Sunday, as Wales boss Ryan Giggs watches from the stand.

Giggs will be in Cardiff for the Premier League match as he prepares for Uefa Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark on 6 September and 9 September respectively.

"I will probably be wincing at every tackle," he said.

"It doesn't help that you are playing a Neil Warnock team."

Ramsey began his career at Cardiff, leaving for Arsenal in 2008, and Warnock says he would not blame the Welshman if he is "nervous" about returning.

"I hope we can rough him up," said Warnock. "Needs must.

"Aaron is a top player and I've always liked him. I've always thought he was underrated really because he's a player who doesn't grab the headlines, he goes under the radar.

"He's a manager's dream. He'd be number one on your teamsheet every week and then you put the other 10 around him."

Cardiff are yet to score on their return to the Premier League, losing at Bournemouth and sharing goalless draws with Newcastle and Huddersfield.

The Bluebirds now have a daunting three-game run with a trip to Chelsea sandwiched between home games against Arsenal and champions Manchester City.

Warnock believes a national TV audience for the game against Arsenal, who Cardiff have not beaten since 1961, will see his side for what they are.

"I think we get wrongly judged on our approach," he said.

"I've had it for 38 years. But we had more possession than Newcastle in that game and everyone says we're long-ball merchants.

"At Bournemouth we played a 5ft 8in striker. People have this assumption of us because of our approach last year.

"But we play a lot more football this year because of guys like Harry Arter and Victor Camarasa."

Unai Emery lost his first away game as Arsenal manager with a 3-2 defeat at Chelsea, and the Gunners have only won once on the road in the Premier League this year.

Arsenal were heavily criticised at Chelsea for putting themselves under pressure by constantly trying to play out from the back.

"I don't think they're dissimilar to when [Arsene] Wenger was there," Warnock said.

"The top sides all play out from the back because of the players they have."