When Royton Town turned up at Stockport Georgians for their Manchester Premier League match on Saturday, they told their hosts they were short of players and drafting in the 43-year-old father of one of their regulars.

What they didn't say was the dad in question was former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes.

Video by Little Monster Ads @LMonsterAds

READ MORE: Man Utd great Scholes plays in 11th tier