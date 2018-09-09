League One
Oxford Utd0Coventry1

Oxford United v Coventry City

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 41Mitchell
  • 2Norman
  • 5Nelson
  • 15Mousinho
  • 14Ruffels
  • 8Brannagan
  • 26Baptiste
  • 12HolmesBooked at 45mins
  • 17Henry
  • 10Browne
  • 19Mackie

Substitutes

  • 3Garbutt
  • 4Dickie
  • 9Smith
  • 13Shearer
  • 20Obika
  • 23Long
  • 43Lopes

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2GrimmerSubstituted forSterlingat 45'minutes
  • 4Willis
  • 15Hyam
  • 12BrownBooked at 13mins
  • 23Thomas
  • 20Bayliss
  • 8Doyle
  • 26ShipleyBooked at 12mins
  • 10Chaplin
  • 18Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 5Davies
  • 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 13O'Brien
  • 16Ogogo
  • 17Sterling
  • 21Bakayoko
  • 22Andreu
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
7,519

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Goal!

Own Goal by John Mousinho, Oxford United. Oxford United 0, Coventry City 1.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).

Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Bayliss (Coventry City).

Foul by Ricky Holmes (Oxford United).

Junior Brown (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dujon Sterling (Coventry City).

Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).

Attempt saved. Conor Chaplin (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Ricky Holmes (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Junior Brown.

Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Bayliss (Coventry City).

Attempt missed. Ricky Holmes (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Willis (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

Conor Chaplin (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Junior Brown (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Norman (Oxford United).

Curtis Nelson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City).

Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Thomas (Coventry City).

Second Half

Second Half begins Oxford United 0, Coventry City 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Dujon Sterling replaces Jack Grimmer.

Half Time

First Half ends, Oxford United 0, Coventry City 0.

Booking

Ricky Holmes (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky Holmes (Oxford United).

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Junior Brown.

Foul by Cameron Norman (Oxford United).

Junior Brown (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Michael Doyle (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).

