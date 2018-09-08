Uefa Nations League: Denmark v Wales (Sun)

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen has been voted Danish Football Player of the Year four times - the joint-most with Brian Laudrup

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Denmark and Wales will both have fully-fit squads when the sides meet in the Nations League on Sunday evening.

The hosts welcome back the entire squad after a dispute with the Danish Football Association (DBU) saw them all miss Wednesday's defeat to Slovakia.

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel are just two of the players now available.

Wales avoided any injuries in their 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland but are expected to make changes in Aarhus.

MATCH PREVIEW

Wales will be aiming to continue their impressive start to their first Nations League campaign when they visit a Denmark side beset with off-field problems.

In Ryan Giggs' first competitive match in charge, a young and adventurous Welsh side produced a brilliant display of free-flowing, attractive football to beat the Republic of Ireland 4-1 on Thursday.

It will be difficult for Giggs to make many changes to his side after such a confident and complete performance but, with a fully-fit squad at his disposal and several senior players pushing for recalls, he has some welcome selection issues to contemplate.

For Denmark, meanwhile, it will be something of a return to normality after a chaotic week.

A dispute over commercial rights led first-team players to boycott Wednesday's friendly in Slovakia, which meant the Danes were forced to field a starting 11 which included a salesman, a student and an internet star for the 3-0 defeat.

Now, however, those differences have been resolved and they are back as part of a full-strength squad.

Manager Age Hareide says there will be "no excuses" for their opening Nations League fixture against Wales, a sentiment shared by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

"For us it's about winning the game and playing well and then I'm sure everyone will get behind us," said Schmeichel.

"Everyone understands it's been a difficult week, so this is just life sometimes. For us, it's just about getting on with it now.

"We had a training session yesterday, which was good, and we'll be ready."

WHAT THEY SAY

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer:

"I have never had any [lack of] motivation for the national team. It's always the same. It's the same task as it was for the World Cup.

"I don't think we have to prove ourselves in any kind of way. The circumstances were as they were but we will go on the pitch as we always have and fight for Denmark.

"Everyone has the same opinion about that. The motivation is absolutely the same."

Wales manager Ryan Giggs:

"I said to the players, 'The bad news is you have to keep to that standard'.

"It's as simple as that and, when you drop below those standards, you're letting me down and you're letting yourselves down.

"It's not easy because there were some really good performances and, as a team, they performed well. But you've to keep getting better, you've got to keep improving, there's loads of things we could have done better."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Denmark 0-1 Wales (19 November, 2008)