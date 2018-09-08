Uefa Nations League: Denmark v Wales (Sun)

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen has been voted Danish Football Player of the Year four times - the joint-most times along with Brian Laudrup
Tottenham's Christian Eriksen has been voted Danish Football Player of the Year four times - the joint-most with Brian Laudrup

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Denmark and Wales will both have fully-fit squads when the sides meet in the Nations League on Sunday evening.

The hosts welcome back the entire squad after a dispute with the Danish Football Association (DBU) saw them all miss Wednesday's defeat to Slovakia.

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel are just two of the players now available.

Wales avoided any injuries in their 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland but are expected to make changes in Aarhus.

MATCH PREVIEW

Wales will be aiming to continue their impressive start to their first Nations League campaign when they visit a Denmark side beset with off-field problems.

In Ryan Giggs' first competitive match in charge, a young and adventurous Welsh side produced a brilliant display of free-flowing, attractive football to beat the Republic of Ireland 4-1 on Thursday.

It will be difficult for Giggs to make many changes to his side after such a confident and complete performance but, with a fully-fit squad at his disposal and several senior players pushing for recalls, he has some welcome selection issues to contemplate.

For Denmark, meanwhile, it will be something of a return to normality after a chaotic week.

A dispute over commercial rights led first-team players to boycott Wednesday's friendly in Slovakia, which meant the Danes were forced to field a starting 11 which included a salesman, a student and an internet star for the 3-0 defeat.

Now, however, those differences have been resolved and they are back as part of a full-strength squad.

Manager Age Hareide says there will be "no excuses" for their opening Nations League fixture against Wales, a sentiment shared by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

"For us it's about winning the game and playing well and then I'm sure everyone will get behind us," said Schmeichel.

"Everyone understands it's been a difficult week, so this is just life sometimes. For us, it's just about getting on with it now.

"We had a training session yesterday, which was good, and we'll be ready."

WHAT THEY SAY

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer:

"I have never had any [lack of] motivation for the national team. It's always the same. It's the same task as it was for the World Cup.

"I don't think we have to prove ourselves in any kind of way. The circumstances were as they were but we will go on the pitch as we always have and fight for Denmark.

"Everyone has the same opinion about that. The motivation is absolutely the same."

Wales manager Ryan Giggs:

"I said to the players, 'The bad news is you have to keep to that standard'.

"It's as simple as that and, when you drop below those standards, you're letting me down and you're letting yourselves down.

"It's not easy because there were some really good performances and, as a team, they performed well. But you've to keep getting better, you've got to keep improving, there's loads of things we could have done better."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Denmark 0-1 Wales (19 November, 2008)

Craig Bellamy scores Wales' winning goal
Wales' Craig Bellamy scored the games only goal after 77 minutes when the sides last met in a friendly at the Brondby Stadium. Chris Gunter, Ashley Williams, Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey all started that day.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th September 2018

  • DenmarkDenmark17:00WalesWales
  • UkraineUkraine14:00SlovakiaSlovakia
  • BulgariaBulgaria17:00NorwayNorway
  • GeorgiaGeorgia17:00LatviaLatvia
  • MacedoniaFYR Macedonia17:00ArmeniaArmenia
  • FranceFrance19:45NetherlandsNetherlands
  • CyprusCyprus19:45SloveniaSlovenia
  • LiechtensteinLiechtenstein19:45GibraltarGibraltar

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus11005053
2Luxembourg11001013
3Moldova100101-10
4San Marino100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France10100001
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands11003123
2Azerbaijan10100001
3Kosovo10100001
4Malta100113-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11004133
2Denmark00000000
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium00000000
3Iceland100106-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Israel100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Sweden00000000
3Turkey100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland11001013
2Greece11001013
3Estonia100101-10
4Hungary100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine11002113
2Slovakia00000000
3Czech Rep100112-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11002023
2Armenia11002113
3Liechtenstein100112-10
4Gibraltar100102-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Croatia00000000
3England100112-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11002023
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia10100001
4Kazakhstan100102-20

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11001013
2Montenegro10100001
3Romania10100001
4Lithuania100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland10101101
2Italy10101101
3Portugal00000000

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11002023
2Bulgaria11002113
3Slovenia100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze11002113
2Austria00000000
3Northern Ireland100112-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories