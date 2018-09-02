Michael McCrudden: Institute striker wins August Player of the Month

McCrudden was Institute's top goalscorer last season as they earned promotion from the Championship

Institute striker Michael McCrudden has picked up the NIFWA August Player of the Month award following a superb start to life in the Irish Premiership.

McCrudden scored four goals as Stute took seven points from their opening four fixtures.

"We have made a great start to the season and maybe caught a few people by surprise, but I'm not surprised by our success," he said.

We have a great team spirit and some very talented players."

The striker has twice won NIFWA Championship Player of the Year and was his side's top goalscorer as they clinched promotion last season.

"Institute have made a fantastic start to the season and Michael has been at the forefront of that," said NIFWA chairman Keith Bailie.