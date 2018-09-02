Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises his side for a "very, very good performance" against Burnley, but says Marcus Rashford is a "naive boy" after the striker was sent off for leaning into Clarets defender Phil Bardsley with his head.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-2 Man Utd

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 2 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.