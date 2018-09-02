Kalidou Koulibaly: Senegal defender extends contract with Napoli

Senegalese international defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly has extended his contract with Italian Serie A club Napoli by two years, last season's runners-up confirmed.

The Senegal defender has agreed an improved deal with the side now coached by former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti until June 2023.

Koulibaly - capped 28 times for Senegal - joined the Italian side from Belgian club Genk in 2014.

He has played 124 games for the club, scoring eight Serie A goals.

Among the 27-year-old's most famous goals last season was his dramatic late header that gave Napoli a rare win against Juventus in Turin and threw open the title race.

Napoli - who finished four points behind Juventus in the title race - have only ever won two Serie A crowns, both with Diego Maradona in their side, most recently in 1989-90.