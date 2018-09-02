Hearts sign Congo defender Clevid Dikamona on one-year deal

From the section

Clevid Dikamona (right) has four caps for Congo

Hearts have completed the signing of Congo international centre-back Clevid Dikamona.

The 28-year-old has signed a one-year deal - with a one-year option - after leaving Israeli club Bnei Sakhnin.

France-born defender Dikamona has four caps for Congo and started last season with Greek club Platanias. He played previously for Le Havre, Sedan and Dagenham & Redbridge.

He will be cover for Christophe Berra, who is out with a hamstring injury.