Cristiano Ronaldo will 'take time' to adjust to life at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored in each of his last 10 league games for Real Madrid (18 goals in that time)

Cristiano Ronaldo will "take time" to adjust to Italian football according to Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The £99m summer signing has failed to score in Serie A games against Verona, Lazio and Parma - although Juve have won all three.

He has had 23 shots without scoring, eight more than any other player who has yet to score in one of Europe's top five leagues.

"Italian football presents different problems," said Allegri.

The 33-year-old, who has been rested from the latest Portugal squad, scored 450 goals in 438 games for Real.

He scored in each of his first five games for Real in 2009 after joining from Manchester United - and netted 18 goals in his last 10 La Liga matches.

Ronaldo headed just wide in Saturday's 2-1 win at Parma - meaning he has had eight more shots without scoring than anyone else, with Nantes' Valentin Rongier on 15.

"It takes time," said Allegri. "He's not getting the rub of the green at the moment either - the ball is not bouncing right for him or he's shooting just off target.

"We'll all be fresher after the break and that's when the real season starts."