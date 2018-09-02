BBC Sport - Watford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Mauricio Pochettino disappointed with 'painful' defeat
Pochettino disappointed with 'painful' Watford defeat
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the disappointment of his side's shock defeat at Vicarage Road is "massive" and "painful" for everyone.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 2-1 Tottenham
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 2 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.