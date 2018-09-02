Match ends, Sampdoria 3, Napoli 0.
Sampdoria 3-0 Napoli: Visitors suffer first defeat under Carlo Ancelotti
Fabio Quagliarella scored a sensational goal as Sampdoria inflicted a first loss on Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli boss.
Gregoire Defrel scored the first two goals - blasting a fantastic opening effort into the top corner from 20 yards to round off a counter-attack.
He doubled the lead with a deflected effort following a pass from Quagliarella.
Quagliarella sealed the win against his hometown club with a backheel volley from Bartosz Bereszynski's cross.
The hosts brought on England Under-21 midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, a summer signing from Leeds, for his debut with a few minutes remaining.
Last season's runners-up Napoli had won both their opening games under Ancelotti, who replaced new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.
Elsewhere, Sassuolo beat Genoa 5-3 to keep up their unbeaten start and Luis Alberto gave Lazio - who had lost their first two matches - a 1-0 win over Frosinone.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Tonelli
- 3Andersen
- 29MurruSubstituted forSalaat 59'minutes
- 8Barreto
- 6EkdalSubstituted forVieiraat 84'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 16Linetty
- 5SaponaraSubstituted forRamírezat 37'minutesBooked at 40mins
- 92Defrel
- 27Quagliarella
Substitutes
- 4Vieira
- 7Sala
- 11Ramírez
- 14Jankto
- 15Colley
- 17Caprari
- 22Júnior Tavares dos Santos
- 25Ferrari
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 72Belec
- 95Rolando
- 99Kownacki
Napoli
- 25Ospina
- 23Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário RuiBooked at 77mins
- 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 81mins
- 42DiawaraBooked at 68minsSubstituted forRogat 71'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 20Zielinski
- 9VerdiSubstituted forOunasat 45'minutes
- 99Milik
- 24InsigneSubstituted forMertensat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 7Callejón
- 8Ruiz
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 14Mertens
- 17Hamsik
- 19Maksimovic
- 21Chiriches
- 22D'Andrea
- 27Karnezis
- 30Rog
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 3, Napoli 0.
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joachim Andersen (Sampdoria).
Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).
Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Allan (Napoli) because of an injury.
Booking
Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria).
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Albin Ekdal.
Booking
Marko Rog (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).
Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
Booking
Allan (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).
Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Jacopo Sala (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Gregoire Defrel (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 3, Napoli 0. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bartosz Bereszynski with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Amadou Diawara.
Booking
Amadou Diawara (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Amadou Diawara (Napoli).
Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Adam Ounas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacopo Sala (Sampdoria).