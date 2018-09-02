Sampdoria 3-0 Napoli: Visitors suffer first defeat under Carlo Ancelotti

From the section

Gregoire Defrel scored twice for Sampdoria - having only netted once last season for Roma

Fabio Quagliarella scored a sensational goal as Sampdoria inflicted a first loss on Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli boss.

Gregoire Defrel scored the first two goals - blasting a fantastic opening effort into the top corner from 20 yards to round off a counter-attack.

He doubled the lead with a deflected effort following a pass from Quagliarella.

Quagliarella sealed the win against his hometown club with a backheel volley from Bartosz Bereszynski's cross.

The hosts brought on England Under-21 midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, a summer signing from Leeds, for his debut with a few minutes remaining.

Last season's runners-up Napoli had won both their opening games under Ancelotti, who replaced new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo beat Genoa 5-3 to keep up their unbeaten start and Luis Alberto gave Lazio - who had lost their first two matches - a 1-0 win over Frosinone.