Bursaspor1Besiktas1

Bursaspor v Besiktas

Line-ups

Bursaspor

  • 30Kocuk
  • 26Yardimci
  • 21Chedjou
  • 4Ersoy
  • 14Latovlevici
  • 6Saivet
  • 35Kara
  • 77KapacakSubstituted forErdoganat 30'minutes
  • 17SoyalpSubstituted forSakhoat 62'minutes
  • 7de Souza LimaSubstituted forTorunat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 28Stancu

Substitutes

  • 2Vergini
  • 11Erdogan
  • 19Nayir
  • 22Kembo-Ekoko
  • 25Sarikaya
  • 27Sengezer
  • 48Meras
  • 55Torun
  • 66Keskin
  • 67Sakho

Besiktas

  • 1KariusBooked at 80mins
  • 77GönülSubstituted forErkinat 45'minutes
  • 5Pepe
  • 24Vida
  • 3Correia Claro
  • 18ArslanSubstituted forUysalat 70'minutes
  • 6MedelBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLarinat 87'minutes
  • 7Ricardo Quaresma
  • 10Ozyakup
  • 8Babel
  • 9Negredo

Substitutes

  • 12Roco
  • 14Aksoy
  • 17Lens
  • 20Uysal
  • 22Ljajic
  • 26Tokoz
  • 55Töre
  • 88Erkin
  • 95Larin
  • 97Yuvakuran
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamBursasporAway TeamBesiktas
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd September 2018

  • BursasporBursaspor1BesiktasBesiktas1
  • Büyüksehir Belediye ErzurumsporBüyüksehir Belediye Erzurumspor0Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir1
  • Kasimpasa S.K.Kasimpasa S.K.2AnkaragücüAnkaragücü1
  • AntalyasporAntalyaspor1Çaykur RizesporÇaykur Rizespor1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kasimpasa S.K.4400104612
2Galatasaray430110559
3Istanbul Basaksehir43017349
4Kayserispor42205238
5Konyaspor42208628
6Trabzonspor42119547
7Besiktas42118627
8Yeni Malatyaspor42114227
9Antalyaspor412178-15
10Ankaragücü411267-14
11Sivasspor411237-44
12Çaykur Rizespor403145-13
13Bursaspor403134-13
14Fenerbahçe410346-23
15Göztepe S.K.410325-33
16Alanyaspor410319-83
17Akhisarspor402247-32
18Büyüksehir Belediye Erzurumspor401337-41
