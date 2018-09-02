Yaya Toure: Olympiakos fans welcome former Manchester City player to Athens

Toure's agent Dmitry Seluk tweeted an image of the midfielder signing papers in the Olympiakos home shirt

Thousands of Olympiakos fans turned out to welcome former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure to the club.

Toure is a free agent and has been pictured signing papers at the club, although no deal has been confirmed.

His agent Dimitry Seluk and the Greek club have shared images on social media of the Ivorian in a home shirt.

Fans lit flares and mobbed the 35-year-old as he arrived in Athens to finalise a deal which would see him return to the club he left in 2006.

Toure helped Olympiakos to a domestic double before leaving after one season to join Monaco 12 years ago.

He joined Barcelona in 2007 before moving to Manchester City in 2010, where he won the Premier League three times before leaving at the end of last season.

But having been pictured with Seluk and Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis - who also holds a majority stake in Nottingham Forest - it now appears Toure will return to the 44-time Greek champions.

Olympiakos finished third in the Greek Super League last season behind PAOK and champions AEK Athens.