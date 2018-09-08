Scotland v Albania: Leigh Griffiths 'okay' to play

Leigh Griffiths (left) played just 45 minutes against Belgium on Friday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Leigh Griffiths should be "okay" to face opening Nations League opponents Albania, says Scotland manager Alex McLeish.

Griffiths, 28, came off at half-time of Friday's 4-0 friendly loss to Belgium.

McLeish indicated Allan McGregor would replace Craig Gordon in goal and said "we're certainly thinking of other players" for Monday's game.

Christian Panucci's Albania side played their first match in the tournament on Friday, beating Israel 1-0 in Elbasan.

Griffiths was not moving easily towards half-time against Belgium and McLeish told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "I think he's going to be okay. He's just having some wee ankle problems."

MATCH STATS

This will be Scotland's first ever match against Albania in a senior men's international.

Scotland have lost five of their past six matches (W1), failing to score in every defeat.

After a run of scoring in 15 consecutive home fixtures, Scotland have failed to score in the past three games they have hosted. Scotland have never gone four consecutive home games without scoring before.

Albania won their opening Uefa Nations League match against Israel on Friday - they last won consecutive matches a year ago against Israel and Liechtenstein.

Scotland are unbeaten in their past six competitive fixtures (W4 D2).

The Scots have already lost more matches in Alex McLeish's second spell as manager (P5 W1 D0 L4) than they did in twice the amount of games in his first stint in charge (P10 W7 D0 L3).

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).

Albania squad

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Atalanta), Thomas Strakosha (Lazio), Alban Hoxha (Partizani Tirana).

Defenders: Ansi Agolli (Qarabag), Mergim Mavraj (Aris Thessaloniki), Elseid Hysaj (Napoli), Frederic Veseli (Empoli), Herdi Prenga (Inter Zapresic), Egzon Binaku (Malmo), Besir Demiri (Mariupol), Enea Mihaj (Panetolikos).

Midfielders: Andi Lila (PAS Giannina), Jahmir Hyka (San Jose Earthquakes), Migjen Basha (Aris Thessaloniki), Ledian Memushaj (Pescara), Taulant Xhaka (Basel), Sabien Lilaj (Gabala), Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) Bujar Lika (Grasshopper), Enis Gavazaj (Yenisey Krasnoyarsk).

Forwards: Bekim Balaj (Akhmat Grozny), Rey Manaj (Albacete), Eros Grezda (Rangers), Sindrit Guri (Oostende).