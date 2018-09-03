Scotland women: 'Let's focus on winning and what will be will be' - Shelley Kerr

Scotland have won six of their seven World Cup qualifying games

Albania women v Scotland women Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Tuesday 4 September Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, listen on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Head coach Shelley Kerr says Scotland's women face "even more pressure" in Tuesday's visit to Albania as the team chase a World Cup debut.

The Scots are level on points with group leaders Switzerland going into the final round of qualifiers.

The Swiss will progress if they win in Poland, while three points for Scotland will take them into a play-off.

"It's a different kind of challenge," said Kerr, whose side beat the Swiss 2-1 at home last week.

"There's even more pressure in some respects to win this one away because you're playing a team lower ranked than you, so pressure becomes different."

Scotland raced into a 2-0 lead against Switzerland inside five minutes, knowing a two-goal margin of victory would take them top.

However, the final score in Paisley leaves Kerr's side needing the leaders to slip up.

"There will be other people looking at the Poland game, but for me I'll be concentrating on our own team to try and get a positive result to end the campaign," said Kerr.

"Let's focus on winning the game and what will be will be."

Albania are fourth in the group with five defeats from seven outings, including a 5-0 thumping in Scotland.

"We're in a good position and we want to finish off in good style but it's not going to be easy," added Kerr.

"They minimise space, they won't be as open and fluid as the Swiss so we know that we're going to have to be patient and have more than one, two, three or four ways to break them down.

"Thursday was a huge turning point for us, to beat a higher ranked opposition when it matters, that's a huge thing psychologically.

"The players couldn't have given any more against Switzerland and I thought we were the better team.

"There's been massive strides made and huge improvements - but there's still more to come from us."

The play-off will involve the four best second-placed teams from seven groups competing for one remaining European place at France 2019.