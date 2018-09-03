Kazakhstan Women v England Women: Phil Neville calls up Reading forward Lauren Bruton

England scored three second-half goals to defeat Wales on Friday and top Group 1

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC Red Button; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Reading forward Lauren Bruton has been called up to the England squad for their final World Cup qualifying group match against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

England secured qualification to next year's tournament in France with a 3-0 victory over Wales on Friday.

Manager Phil Neville has chosen to take a reduced 19-strong squad to Pavlodar, with Chelsea's Fran Kirby one of six players returning to their clubs early.

Bruton was first called up for England in June but is yet to make her debut.

Joining Kirby in withdrawing from the squad are Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Jill Scott and Melissa Lawley (both Manchester City).

Kazakhstan are bottom of the qualifying group with no chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

England scored four goals in 12 minutes to thrash Kazakhstan 5-0 in qualifying in November.

England squad to face Kazakhstan

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (VFL Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Gabby George (Everton), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Isobel Christiansen (Lyon), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Keira Walsh (Manchester City).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Lauren Bruton (Reading).