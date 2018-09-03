Women's World Cup Qualifying
Kazakhstan Women16:00England Women
Venue: Astana Arena

Kazakhstan Women v England Women: Phil Neville calls up Reading forward Lauren Bruton

England Women celebrate in Wales
England scored three second-half goals to defeat Wales on Friday and top Group 1

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch live on BBC Red Button; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Reading forward Lauren Bruton has been called up to the England squad for their final World Cup qualifying group match against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

England secured qualification to next year's tournament in France with a 3-0 victory over Wales on Friday.

Manager Phil Neville has chosen to take a reduced 19-strong squad to Pavlodar, with Chelsea's Fran Kirby one of six players returning to their clubs early.

Bruton was first called up for England in June but is yet to make her debut.

Joining Kirby in withdrawing from the squad are Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Jill Scott and Melissa Lawley (both Manchester City).

Kazakhstan are bottom of the qualifying group with no chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

England scored four goals in 12 minutes to thrash Kazakhstan 5-0 in qualifying in November.

England squad to face Kazakhstan

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (VFL Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Gabby George (Everton), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Isobel Christiansen (Lyon), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Keira Walsh (Manchester City).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Lauren Bruton (Reading).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 4th September 2018

  • Kazakhstan WomenKazakhstan Women16:00England WomenEngland Women
  • Russia WomenRussia Women16:00Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina Women
  • Albania WomenAlbania Women16:00Scotland WomenScotland Women
  • Poland WomenPoland Women16:00Switzerland WomenSwitzerland Women
  • Norway WomenNorway Women16:00Netherlands WomenNetherlands Women
  • Denmark WomenDenmark Women16:00Sweden WomenSweden Women
  • Ukraine WomenUkraine Women16:00Hungary WomenHungary Women
  • Faroe Islands WomenFaroe Islands Women16:00Germany WomenGermany Women
  • Iceland WomenIceland Women16:00Czech Rep WomCzech Republic Women
  • Belgium WomenBelgium Women16:00Italy WomenItaly Women
  • Austria WomenAustria Women16:00Finland WomenFinland Women
  • Portugal WomenPortugal Women17:00Romania WomenRomania Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England Women76102312219
2Wales Women852173417
3Russia Women73131313010
4Bos-Herze Wom7106316-133
5Kazakhstan Women7106215-133

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women76012151618
2Scotland Women76011761118
3Poland Women73131612410
4Albania Women7115520-154
5Belarus Women8107521-163

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women76102102119
2Norway Women76012031718
3R. of Ireland Wom8413106413
4N Ireland Wom7106426-223
5Slovakia Women7007323-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women76012121918
2Denmark Women75112271516
3Ukraine Women7313710-310
4Hungary Women7115824-164
5Croatia Women8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women76013032718
2Iceland Women75112151616
3Czech Rep Wom74121971213
4Slovenia Women8206920-116
5Faroe Islands Women7007145-440

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women77001821621
2Belgium Women75112652116
3Portugal Women7223177108
4Romania Women7124610-45
5Moldova Women8017245-431

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women77002222021
2Austria Women7412156913
3Finland Women731389-110
4Serbia Women7214510-57
5Israel Women8017023-231
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

