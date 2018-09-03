Women's World Cup qualifier, Group C: Northern Ireland Women v Slovakia Women

Women's World Cup Qualifying
Julie Nelson will become the first Northern Ireland women's international to reach 100 caps in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

Nelson, 33, will be hoping to help the Northern Irish end their campaign on a winning note at Shamrock Park.

Northern Ireland's only points in their seven games in Group C came in their 3-1 win in Slovakia last November.

"Reaching 100 caps will be a proud moment for me," Nelson told the Irish FA website.

Alfie Wylie's side go into the game at Portadown after Friday's 4-0 hammering by the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Crusaders Strikers centre-back Nelson, whose previous clubs include Everton and Glasgow City, made her international debut against Portugal in March 2004.

She would have almost certainly reached the milestone earlier but for a serious knee injury sustained in 2005 which ruled her out for more than a year.

"It's an achievement I never thought I would reach when I started playing," added Nelson, who works as a women's football ambassador for the Irish FA.

"I've enjoyed every minute of playing for Northern Ireland over the last 14 years."

Nelson scored Northern Ireland's first goal in the win in Slovakia 10 months ago when Rachel Furness and Caragh Milligan were also on target.

Tuesday's game will be live on the BBC Sport Northern Ireland website and the BBC red button.

Going into Tuesday's final series of Group C fixtures, European champions the Netherlands lead Norway by one point with the top two meeting in Oslo.

Only the group winners will be guaranteed qualification for next year's finals in France.

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England Women87102912822
2Wales Women852173417
3Russia Women84131613313
4Bos-Herze Wom8107319-163
5Kazakhstan Women8107221-193

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland Women87011971221
2Switzerland Women86112151619
3Poland Women83231612411
4Albania Women8116622-164
5Belarus Women8107521-163

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway Women87012241821
2Netherlands Women86112222019
3R. of Ireland Wom8413106413
4N Ireland Wom7106426-223
5Slovakia Women7007323-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women87012222021
2Denmark Women85122281416
3Ukraine Women8413910-113
4Hungary Women8116826-184
5Croatia Women8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women87013833521
2Iceland Women85212261617
3Czech Rep Wom84222081214
4Slovenia Women8206920-116
5Faroe Islands Women8008153-520

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women87011941521
2Belgium Women86112862219
3Portugal Women83231981111
4Romania Women8125712-55
5Moldova Women8017245-431

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women77002222021
2Austria Women85121971216
3Finland Women8314913-410
4Serbia Women7214510-57
5Israel Women8017023-231
