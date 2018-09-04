Women's World Cup Qualifying
Albania Women1Scotland Women1

Albania Women v Scotland Women

Line-ups

Albania Women

  • 1Rexhepi
  • 16Gjini
  • 8Elezaj
  • 4Rrahmani
  • 5Bajraktari
  • 18Franja
  • 7Hamidi
  • 9Morina
  • 10Krasniqi
  • 11Doci
  • 17Maksuti

Substitutes

  • 2Haziri
  • 3Curraj
  • 6Maliqi
  • 12Raxhimi
  • 13Levendi
  • 14Lulaj
  • 19Mustafaj

Scotland Women

  • 1Alexander
  • 8Little
  • 5Beattie
  • 4Corsie
  • 3Mitchell
  • 15Howard
  • 11Evans
  • 9Weir
  • 13Ross
  • 23Arnot
  • 22Cuthbert

Substitutes

  • 6Love
  • 12Lynn
  • 14Arthur
  • 16Murray
  • 18Emslie
  • 19Clelland
  • 20Brown
Referee:
Barbara Poxhofer

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbania WomenAway TeamScotland Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Tuesday 4th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England Women87102512422
2Wales Women852173417
3Russia Women84131613313
4Kazakhstan Women8107217-153
5Bos-Herze Wom8107319-163

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women86112151619
2Scotland Women86111871119
3Poland Women83231612411
4Albania Women8125621-155
5Belarus Women8107521-163

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway Women87012241821
2Netherlands Women86112222019
3R. of Ireland Wom8413106413
4N Ireland Wom7106426-223
5Slovakia Women7007323-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women87012222021
2Denmark Women85122281416
3Ukraine Women8413910-113
4Hungary Women8116826-184
5Croatia Women8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women87013333021
2Czech Rep Wom85122071316
3Iceland Women85122161516
4Slovenia Women8206920-116
5Faroe Islands Women8008148-470

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women87011941521
2Belgium Women86112862219
3Romania Women8224710-38
4Portugal Women822417898
5Moldova Women8017245-431

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women77002222021
2Austria Women85121771016
3Finland Women8314911-210
4Serbia Women7214510-57
5Israel Women8017023-231
