Lauren Perry: Northern Ireland and Linfield Ladies keeper faces long lay-off
- From the section Women's Football
Northern Ireland and Linfield Ladies goalkeeper Lauren Perry will be out for a "considerable number of months" after suffering a serious knee injury.
The 17-year-old sustained a torn cruciate ligament while playing for Northern Ireland U19s against Hungary in a friendly a fortnight ago.
Perry will undergo an operation on the knee in the next weeks.
She won three player of the year awards last season and Linfield said the injury is a "huge blow" to the team.
"The best wishes of everyone at Linfield FC are extended to popular Lauren for a full and speedy recovery," the club added.
Perry has won five senior Northern Ireland caps with her debut coming against Norway in September last year.