Elliott Ward: Former Coventry, Norwich and Blackburn defender joins Notts County

Elliott Ward played 30 times in two seasons with Blackburn Rovers before his release this summer

Notts County have signed ex-Coventry and Norwich centre-half Elliott Ward.

Free agent Ward, 33, who had a loan spell with neighbours Nottingham Forest in 2012-13, was released by Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season.

The Magpies have conceded 16 goals in their opening six league games and sit bottom of the Football League.

County, who appointed Crawley manager Harry Kewell to replace the sacked Kevin Nolan as boss last week, have not disclosed the length of Ward's deal.

