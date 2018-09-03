David Ball: Bradford sign Rotherham striker on loan

David Ball scored eight goals in 38 outings for Rotherham last season as the Millers won promotion via the League One play-off final

League One side Bradford City have signed Rotherham striker David Ball on a season-long loan deal.

The 28-year-old agreed the switch before the loan deadline on Friday, but the Bantams had been waiting for the Football Association and the English Football League to ratify the transfer.

Ball has scored nine goals in 41 appearances since joining the Millers in the summer of 2017.

He previously had spells at Peterborough United and Fleetwood Town.

