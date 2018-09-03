Andy Robertson: Scotland name Liverpool left-back as new captain

Andy Robertson has won 22 Scotland caps

International friendly: Scotland v Belgium Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Andy Robertson has been confirmed as Scotland's new captain.

The Liverpool left-back, 24, takes over from Celtic midfielder Scott Brown, who retired from international duty for a second time earlier this year.

Scotland coach James McFadden described the former Queen's Park defender as the "outstanding candidate" for the role.

"His desire to play is unquestionable and he's done things the hard way," said McFadden.

"He's had set backs, it shown it's not the end."

Alex McLeish's team host the Belgians in a friendly on Friday before opening their Nations League campaign against visitors Albania next Monday.

Champions League finalist Robertson, who finished as Scotland captain against Costa Rica in March, has won 22 international caps.

While the decision to make Robertson the new Scotland captain appears to have been a straightforward one, the issue over who is to play in goals for the national side is quite different.

Celtic's Craig Gordon has been the regular choice for Scotland in recent times, but Rangers rival Allan McGregor's form at club level has seen the 36-year-old also move into contention.

"It's a massive dilemma," added McFadden.

"I'd rather we had too many good players than players who you are not sure if he's going to be able to deal with it. The two of them are top class goalkeepers."

Meanwhile, Swansea striker Oli McBurnie has withdrawn from the squad to face Belgium and Albania.

McBurnie, 22, has scored four goals so far this season and a replacement will be called up by McLeish.

Revised Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).