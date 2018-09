Steven Naismith last played for Scotland against Slovenia last year

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has been called up to the Scotland squad for the upcoming matches against Belgium and Albania.

The 31-year-old has scored seven times for the Tynecastle club this season, including a hat-trick against St Mirren on Saturday.

The former Everton striker last played in a 1-0 win over Slovenia in March last year.

Swansea City attacker Oliver McBurnie pulled out earlier on Monday.