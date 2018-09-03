Leigh Robinson: Truro City appoint Taunton Town boss as new manager

Leigh Robinson led then-eighth tier Taunton to the first round of the FA Cup in 2016, where they lost to National League Barrow in a replay

National League South side Truro City have appointed Taunton Town boss Leigh Robinson as their new manager.

Robinson, 37, replaces Lee Hodges who resigned after two games of the season and takes on a Truro team second-from-bottom of the table without a win in their first eight games.

He led Taunton to the Southern League Division One title last season.

His assistant at Taunton, ex-Wales and QPR midfielder Michael Meaker, has also joined the club as his number two.

"As a management team we have had a very successful couple of years and are now hungry to prove ourselves at a higher level," Robinson told the club website.

Exeter-based Robinson spent six years at Taunton boss and the club lost just once as they won promotion to the seventh tier of English football last season, one division below City.

Truro are currently playing home games 100 miles away in Torquay as the club's Treyew Road home has been taken over by developers who are building a retail park on the site.

The White Tigers are hoping to move into the planned Stadium for Cornwall on the outskirts of the city.

"We are, of course, aware that there has been a lot of uncertainty and upheaval at the club in the last few months with the stadium move and the management team leaving early on in the season," added Robinson.

"However, we also have to be single-minded in our approach to moulding the team into what we want it to be and start winning football matches despite all the off field stuff and this is what we'll be looking to do quickly.