Raheem Sterling: England forward to miss Spain & Switzerland games

From the section

Raheem Sterling featured in six of England's seven games at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the England squad to face Spain and Switzerland.

The 23-year-old has a back problem, the Football Association said.

Sterling was the only absentee when the squad reported to St George's Park on Monday.

No replacement is planned for Sterling, leaving manager Gareth Southgate with a squad of 22 for Saturday's Uefa Nations League game against Spain and Tuesday's friendly against Switzerland.

Revised England squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City) Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)