Northern Ireland v Israel: 'We're trying to evolve' - Michael O'Neill

George Saville won his sixth cap for Northern Ireland against Bosnia-Herzegovina

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster with updates on Radio 5 live; text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has challenged his players to build on their encouraging display against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Although their Nations League campaign began with a 2-1 loss, the home side dominated possession at Windsor Park.

Against Israel on Tuesday, O'Neill hopes to expand on the style of play he has introduced after narrowly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"Since missing out on Russia, we're trying to evolve as a team," he said.

"You have to have the players to do that and I think we're seeing that."

Against an experienced Bosnian side, Northern Ireland enjoyed 68% possession in their Group B3 opener and the team played with an attacking ambition as relative newcomers such as George Saville, Jamal Lewis and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell all impressed.

"I look at the likes of George coming in at midfield, Jamal at left back, Bailey, who was very positive with the ball at his feet as well, which you need in a goalkeeper, so I think there are good things happening in the squad," added O'Neill.

"We have a lot of younger players pushing now as well, so it's going to take time but hopefully the supporters saw that and go away disappointed with the result, but see a team that's going in the right direction."

Saville, Lewis and Peacock-Farrell have just 10 caps between them and O'Neill hopes that other squad members can make a similar impact against an Israeli side ranked 93rd in the world.

"It's an opportunity for some players, who didn't get start the game against Bosnia, to become involved and state their claim for a starting place.

"We're in the second tier of European football, it would be lovely to be in the top tier but where we've come from and where we are at this moment in time and how the team is playing, I think we should enjoy this but we should also look to enhance it and develop it further and that's what we're aiming to do.

"We still need the experienced boys, it is nice to see Gareth McAuley back, once he's sorted at Rangers he'll give us that threat in the opposition box as well, but the younger players coming in is very encouraging."

Israel, who began their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 defeat by Albania, visit Belfast in preparation for their next Group C1 match against Scotland on 11 October.