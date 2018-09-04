Scottish Gossip: Alan Stubbs, St Mirren, Celtic, Rangers, Willie Collum, Scotland, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

St Mirren legend Jim Goodwin is the favourite to replace axed Alan Stubbs as Buddies boss. (Scottish Sun)

Former St Mirren boss Gus MacPherson is a front-runner to replace Stubbs despite going down to League Two with Queen's Park last season. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Former Dunfermline, Queen of the South and Ross County manager Jim McIntyre is thought to be the front-runner to succeed Stubbs. (Scotsman, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has called for Old Firm referee Willie Collum to be demoted by his SFA bosses. (Daily Record)

Lord Willie Haughey, one of Scotland's wealthiest businessmen, has offered to put up the cash to maintain Hampden as the national stadium. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Roberto Martinez insists Scotland can follow the Belgian blueprint to footballing success - if they use the advantages of being a small nation to have everyone pulling in the same direction. (Herald)

Craig Gordon believes Dedryck Boyata has won over the Celtic support again with his Old Firm display. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's £13m loan defender Filip Benkovic has revealed he turned down clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy to move to Glasgow. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Shelley Kerr was at home looking after her 19-month-old daughter Christieand Erin Cuthbert wasn't even born the last time Scotland reached a World Cup - but the Chelsea star is praying she'll be playing in one next year. (Scotsman)

Morton are set to miss out on David Hopkin for a second time after Bradford moved to make him their boss. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hearts assistant coach Austin MacPhee is convinced John Souttar's move to Tynecastle two and a half years ago was the catalyst for the young centre-back's ascent into the Scotland squad. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Villarreal are in crisis after three key midfielders were ruled out of this month's home Europa league opener with Rangers. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill believes former Scotland assistant Dan McFarland's inside knowledge of his players will not give Ulster an advantage in their Pro14 showdown. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Andy Butchart insists he will play the long game in his race to return to the top of athletics. (Daily Record, print edition)