David Hopkin: Bradford City appoint ex-Livingston boss as new head coach

David Hopkin led Livingston to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Scottish Premiership

Bradford City have appointed David Hopkin as their new head coach on a two-year deal after they sacked Michael Collins on Monday.

Collins, 32, was dismissed after six games with the club 17th in League One.

Hopkin recently managed Scottish Premiership side Livingston, helping them to two promotions before rejecting a contract extension in May.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Bantams and cannot wait to get started," said the 48-year-old.

"This is a huge opportunity for me. We have a talented squad and I am looking forward to working with the players and staff."

Former Scotland international Hopkin had a short spell as a player with the Bantams during the 2000-01 season.

After beginning his career with Greenock Morton, he also played for Chelsea, Leeds United and Crystal Palace before his retirement in 2003.

"The club is ambitious and so am I. Although my time as a player here was cut short by injury, I enjoyed my stay and took away some great memories," he continued.

"Our supporters are extremely passionate and I want to give them a team and performances they can be proud of."

Hopkin is the fourth manager to take full-time charge at Valley Parade this year.

Stuart McCall was sacked in February after overseeing six successive losses before Simon Grayson left the club at the end of the season when his contract expired.