Ex-Real star Michel Salgado begins work with Egypt coaching staff

Michel Salgado played for Celta Vigo, Real Madrid and Blackburn Rovers

Former Real Madrid and Spain defender Michel Salgado has begun working as an assistant coach with the Egyptian national team.

The 42-year-old's first task is to help the Pharaohs prepare for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against visiting Niger.

The Spaniard joins former Egypt international Hany Ramzy as assistants to Mexican coach Javier Aguirre.

He played more than 250 times for Real Madrid and won 53 international caps.