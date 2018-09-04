Claudio Marchisio: Former Juventus midfielder joins Zenit St Petersburg

Marchisio began his career at Juventus as a youth player in 1993

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has joined Zenit St Petersburg.

The Italy international, 32, left Juventus in August, when they terminated his contact, ending a 25-year association with the Serie A club.

Marchisio played 389 times for the Bianconeri, winning seven league titles and four Coppas Italia.

"I had no doubt about signing for Zenit," said Marchisio, who has signed a two-year deal with the Russian club.

"I like the club, I like the ambition. After leaving Juventus, I promised that I would not sign for any other Italian team, but I still wanted to find a place that shares my values."

The Turin-born player, who suffered a serious knee injury in April 2016 that ruled him out for six months, made 20 appearances last season for Juventus.

He has won 55 caps for Italy since making his debut in 2009.

