Poland v Republic of Ireland: Seamus Coleman ruled out of Wroclaw friendly

Seamus Coleman made his return to competitive international duty after 18 months out in Thursday's 4-1 hammering by Wales

How to follow: Text commentary updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Captain Seamus Coleman has joined the Republic of Ireland's lengthy list of absentees for Tuesday's friendly against Poland in Wroclaw.

The Everton full-back has been ruled out by an ankle injury.

Stephen Ward and Jonathan Walters are also both unavailable after starting in Thursday's 4-1 Nations League hammering by Wales.

The squad is already without regulars James McClean, Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Shane Long and Harry Arter.

McClean, Brady, McCarthy and Long are all missing because of injury while Arter opted out of the squad for both games after news of a training ground row with Roy Keane emerged.

West Ham defender Declan Rice is also unavailable to manager Martin O'Neill as the London-born youngster considers the option of switching international allegiance to England.

Burnley left-back Ward is ruled out by a foot injury while veteran striker Walters returned to his club Ipswich on Friday.

Uncapped Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis was called into the squad on Sunday while Wolves right-back Matt Doherty could be in contention for a starting role.

Coleman only made his return to the competitive international stage after 18 months out in Thursday's game in Cardiff.

The defender missed the closing stages of Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign after suffering a double leg break against Wales in March 2017.