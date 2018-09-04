BBC Sport - Nations League: NI boss Michael O'Neill happy with the 'freshness' of his squad
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says the emergence of young players has added a freshness to his squad ahead of their Nations League opener.
O'Neill's team play their first match in the new tournament on Saturday against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the National Stadium at Windsor Park before taking on Israel in a friendly next Tuesday.
"I like the make-up of the squad and we are looking forward to the games," said O'Neill.