Scotland women: Fans will follow a winning team - captain Rachel Corsie

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says "not everybody will support" a women's team but believes sealing World Cup qualification will attract more fans.

Shelley Kerr's side booked their place at the finals for the first time with Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Albania.

It follows their debut at a major tournament at Euro 2017.

"You can only do so much and we want as many people to support us. We've seen a lot of growth and want that to continue," Corsie told BBC Scotland.

The Scots' crucial France 2019 qualifier with Switzerland in Paisley last week attracted a crowd of 4,098 - a record attendance for a women's international in Scotland.

"It's our responsibility to provide football that's entertaining to watch and most importantly, football where we win," added defender Corsie, 29.

"Fans ultimately will follow you if you're successful. Us qualifying for two major tournaments - fans start to take note and want to get behind you."

In last year's European Championships in the Netherlands, Scotland - then coached by Kerr's predecessor Anna Signeul - lost their first two group fixtures, including a 6-0 humbling by England, before bowing out with a 1-0 win over Spain.

Corsie says the Scots have "set a benchmark" with their World Cup qualifying feats and must "prove we deserve to be there with these top teams".

"We felt in the Euros we didn't express ourselves and do enough to show what we're capable of," she added.

"Now we have the opportunity to do that on a bigger stage and that's exciting."

'By far the best moment of my life' - Cuthbert

Scotland striker Erin Cuthbert declared herself "utterly speechless" as she described sealing qualification as "by far the best moment of my life".

"There are times in a campaign when you are up against a wall and trying to score and it isn't working out for you," she told BBC Scotland.

"But champions find a way to win and we did that. Every single one of these girls deserves to go to the World Cup. This is by far the best moment of my life."

The 20-year-old Chelsea forward admitted she had "not a clue" about what was happening in Poland, where group leaders Switzerland were being held to a goalless draw to hand the Scots their opportunity.

"It was stressing me right out," Cuthbert said. "We just had to concentrate on the task in hand. At 2-1 it was still tight and there was always a chance they would get a breakaway like they did in the first half.

"We had to stay completely focused but when the girls came running on, I just collapsed to my knees and started crying. It has been a crazy campaign but we deserve this.

"These girls have been absolutely excellent the full campaign. They are all my best friends and I want to do everything for them on the pitch. I have got a black eye to show for that!

"I would run through a brick wall for these girls and they would for me. Nobody deserves this more than us."