BBC Sport - Northern Ireland Women's captain Julie Nelson 'overwhelmed' on 100th NI cap

Nelson 'overwhelmed' at 100th NI cap

Northern Ireland Women's captain Julie Nelson says it was a privilege to become the first women's international to make 100 appearances for Northern Ireland.

The defender almost marked the occasion with a fantastic goal but her 30-yard free-kick was tipped on to the post as the home side lost 1-0 to Slovakia in their final World Cup qualifier.

"I thought I had scored and was half celebrating as I knew I had struck it well, but hitting the post summed up our night," she said.

Top videos

Video

Nelson 'overwhelmed' at 100th NI cap

Video

Meet Lando Norris - McLaren's new kid on the block

Video

I nearly lost my leg through injury - defender Shaw

Video

Watch goals from Daly and Christiansen as England thrash Kazakhstan

Video

From beginner to NBA star in three years

Video

Winning another world title is my dream - Khan

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Fancy getting into NFL this season? Here's how it works

Video

Do you go to the gym to do the bare minimum, squat 100kg or flirt?

Video

'We Only Do Positive' - the FA's Respect campaign

Top Stories