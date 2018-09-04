BBC Sport - Northern Ireland Women's captain Julie Nelson 'overwhelmed' on 100th NI cap
- From the section Women's Football
Northern Ireland Women's captain Julie Nelson says it was a privilege to become the first women's international to make 100 appearances for Northern Ireland.
The defender almost marked the occasion with a fantastic goal but her 30-yard free-kick was tipped on to the post as the home side lost 1-0 to Slovakia in their final World Cup qualifier.
"I thought I had scored and was half celebrating as I knew I had struck it well, but hitting the post summed up our night," she said.