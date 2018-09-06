Pick your best XI footballers who retired from internationals in 2018

Iniesta, Vardy, Buffon. Nainggolan

The World Cup only finished two months ago but, as we head into the first international break of the new season, a lot has changed already.

A number of players have announced their international retirement - or chosen to step away from the national game - in 2018.

So many, in fact, we reckon you can make a pretty tasty line-up from players who have hung up their international boots this year.

You can create your XI using the selector below and share it on social media using #bbcfootball.

Retired international XI

