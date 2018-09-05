Antoine Semenyo concussion length recovery puzzles Newport boss Mike Flynn

Newport striker Antoine Semenyo is escorted from the pitch after his head injury against Oxford United

Newport County manager Mike Flynn has questioned the concussion protocols that will see Antoine Semenyo miss Saturday's game with Oldham Athletic.

The striker, 18, was concussed in the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at home to Oxford United on 28 August.

The Football Associations's standard rules dictate a six-day recovery period but Semenyo has to wait an additional six days as he is under 19.

"Player welfare is the priority but I don't understand this," Flynn said.

"Concussion is concussion. Player welfare is the main concern but I can't imagine a two-month period (difference in age) means a player has to have extra time off."

Semenyo turns 19 in January and would then be treated under standard return-to-play procedures.

The Bristol City loan forward sat out the League Two win at Port Vale last weekend, but will not be able to return until the Checkatrade Trophy game at Swindon on Tuesday, 11 September.

Semenyo's absence comes with Newport - currently second in League Two - already missing Mark Harris for the trip to Boundary Park, with the Cardiff City loanee having been called up by Wales Under-21s for their games against Liechtenstein and Portugal.

Fellow Newport striker Padraig Amond should be fit following a thigh problem.