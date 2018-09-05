BBC Sport - Denmark players 'getting to know each other' - John Jensen

Denmark 'getting to know each other'

  • From the section Wales

Stand-in Denmark coach John Jensen says he and his players must quickly familiarise themselves with each other, ahead of this week's friendly with Slovakia and Sunday's Uefa Nations League game with Wales.

The scratch squad is drawn from the Danish third and fourth divisions and futsal players, due to a dispute between senior players and the Danish Football Association (DBU).

Former Arsenal midfielder Jensen is in temporary charge for the two games as Denmark manager Age Hareide is also not involved.

READ MORE Denmark to field futsal players against Wales in Nations League

Top Stories