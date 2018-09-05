Michael Devlin: Aberdeen fail to overturn defender's red card against Kilmarnock

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Aberdeen's Michael Devlin sent off after five minutes

Aberdeen have lost their appeal against Michael Devlin's red card in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock.

Devlin, who will miss the Dons' next game against St Johnstone on 15 September, was ordered off for a foul on Eamonn Brophy after five minutes.

Brophy was running through on goal when Devlin pulled him back. He would later score the Ayrshire side's first goal.

"We are extremely disappointed with this outcome," Aberdeen said in a statement.

Pittodrie manager Derek McInnes had said of referee Craig Thomson's decision was "debatable to say the least".

Aberdeen are eighth in the Scottish Premiership with five points from four games and travel to face St Johnstone after the international break.

How does the process work?

If Scottish Professional Football League clubs decide to appeal against a decision, they must prove that an obvious error has been made.

They have until 13:00 on the first working day after the match to lodge their intention to appeal, with their case needing to be submitted by 17:00 the next day.

The player or any other personnel cannot attend the hearings, which will be a video conference between a tribunal of trained, independent judicial panel members.

As of this season, the Scottish FA's compliance officer plays no part in the proceedings.