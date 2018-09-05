Wales U21 v Liechtenstein U21 (Fri)

Striker Tyler Roberts joined Leeds United from West Brom on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2018

Euro 2019 qualifier: Wales Under-21 v Liechtenstein Under-21 Venue: Nantporth Stadium, Bangor Date: Friday, 7 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales U21 boss Rob Page is not too downbeat about losing a number of players for the Euro 2019 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Portugal.

Tyler Roberts and Matt Smith have been called up to the senior squad for their Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

Ben Woodburn, David Brooks and Ethan Ampadu are also still eligible but are in Ryan Giggs' squad.

"My aim is to help the first team improve," Page said.

"It's a good part of the job when you see the young players go through and play in the first team.

"They're a great group of players. In the main they've come through all the ages together, which is unusual.

"You normally get one or two gems that come through but there seems to be a good batch with this group.

"What's pleasing for me is seeing how they're developing and seeing them go through to the first team and knowing there's a pathway there."

Wales face Liechtenstein at Bangor's Nantporth Stadium on Friday, 7 September before hosting Portugal at the same venue on Tuesday, 11 September.

Page says Wales face two very different tests in the next week against a Portugal side they lost 2-0 against last September and are second in the group while Lichtenstein are bottom.

"Portugal were outstanding when we played them away," Page added. "We've had them watched and we know they've got quality.

"Lichtenstein might come and park the bus a little bit and try and counter attack, which is what they did at home but we managed to get the win out there.

"Why can't we go and get two positive results?"

Page's side are fourth in Group B, eight points behind leaders Bosnia-Herzegovina and six points behind second placed Portugal.

The group winners qualify automatically next summer's finals in Italy and San Marino while the runners-up advance to the play-offs if they are one of the four best runners-up among all nine groups.