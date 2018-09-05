'No contact over attractive St Mirren job', says Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds and Jim McIntyre won the League Cup with Ross County

St Mirren's vacancy is "attractive", says Billy Dodds, but he insists there has been "no contact" with himself and Jim McIntyre.

Dodds was McIntyre's assistant at Ross County between 2014 and 2017.

The Paisley club parted with manager Alan Stubbs on Monday and McIntyre was in contention for the role before the Englishman was appointed in June.

"We've not spoken to anyone, there's no contact whatsoever," Dodds told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"It's an attractive job. Who do I think will get it? Don't know."

Former Scotland forward Dodds described reports about McIntyre getting the St Mirren job before Stubbs had left the Buddies as "disrespectful".

"There's a lot of stories you hear about St Mirren but it's gone quiet and that's a good thing," said Dodds.

St Mirren and Hamilton Academical are three points above pointless Dundee in the Scottish Premiership while Livingston, who like the Buddies were promoted this summer, are fourth on seven points.

"I think it's a four-team league to avoid relegation," added Dodds.

"I throw Hamilton into that mix but Hamilton are brilliant at getting out of it. Livi, I know they've won their last two, but I still think they'll be there or thereabouts."