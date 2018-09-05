Oran Kearney: Coleraine boss again linked with St Mirren job after Stubbs exit

Oran Kearney's Coleraine moved top of the Irish Premiership by beating champions Crusaders on Monday

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney is being strongly linked with the vacant St Mirren job after Alan Stubbs' departure on Monday.

Reports on Wednesday evening suggested that St Mirren had asked Coleraine for permission to speak to the 40-year-old.

Kearney was interviewed for the St Mirren job in the summer before the club's board opted to appoint Stubbs.

St Mirren won their opening game in the Scottish Premiership but three straight defeats then led to Stubbs' departure.

Schoolteacher Kearney led Coleraine to the Irish Cup last season and his Bannsiders also finished a close second in the Irish Premiership after a campaign which saw them lose only one league game.

Coleraine moved top of this season's table on Monday night when they earned an impressive 3-0 away win over champions Crusaders.

Kearney is the son-in-law of former Kilmarnock boss Kenny Shiels, who now manages Derry City in the League of Ireland.

Former St Mirren captain Jim Goodwin, who led Alloa Athletic to promotion from League One in Scotland last year, is among the other names who have been linked with the vacancy.