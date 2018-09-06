Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Kearney, Scotland, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

St Mirren want Coleraine boss Oran Kearney as Alan Stubbs' replacement. (Scottish Sun)

Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller are set to hit Rangers with a bill for over £100k after league bosses backed their appeal against whopping club fines. (Daily Record)

John Souttar has confirmed his commitment to playing for Scotland and insists he has never contemplated the prospect of switching his allegiance to Australia. (Scotsman)

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has expressed surprise that Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor escaped punishment for a kick at Parkhead defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Jane Ross admits scoring the goal that took Scotland to the World Cup was beyond her wildest dreams. (Daily Record, print edition)

Aston Villa and Scotland striker Ross McCormack is poised to join up with former sprint king Usain Bolt at Central Coast Mariners in Australia. (Daily Mail)

Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies admits it's now impossible to be friends with Steven Gerrard and his old Anfield pals who took over at Rangers this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland international Joelle Murray believes the new deal struck by BBC Alba to cover women's football is a significant step forward for the sport in this country. (Herald)

Hibs have been handed a timely boost with Mark Milligan free to join up with the squad after the international break following completion of his visa process. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Josh Heaton is ready to prove himself as one of Alan Stubbs' best signings at St Mirren. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland centre Duncan Taylor has suffered another setback, sustaining a serious knee injury while playing for Saracens' second string. (Scotsman)

Mark Bennett insists playing and training with his fellow centre Matt Scott for Scotland over the years has laid the foundation for a successful partnership for Edinburgh. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)